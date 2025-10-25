The Fed will soon end QT to avoid a financial ‘plumbing’ problem

As the central bank’s balance sheet has shrunk, from a peak of nearly $9 trillion in April 2022 to $6.6 trillion in the week ended this past Wednesday, the volume of bank reserves has also declined (see chart below). Not to get too deeply into money-market mechanics, reserves have fallen to the point where some short-term borrowers recently have had to pay up. Specifically, the SOFR (secured overnight financing rate) has recently topped the Fed’s IORB (interest rate on reserve balances), an indication that reserves have grown less ample.