COLOMBO, Sri Lanka—The initial notice that an American submarine had sunk an enemy ship for the first time since World War II came in the form of a brief 5 a.m. email from the U.S. Indo-Pacific command to Sri Lanka’s maritime-rescue agency.
The final days of an Iranian Navy crew before the U.S. torpedoed their ship
SummarySailors on the IRIS Dena sampled Indian food and visited the Taj Mahal before being attacked near Sri Lanka.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka—The initial notice that an American submarine had sunk an enemy ship for the first time since World War II came in the form of a brief 5 a.m. email from the U.S. Indo-Pacific command to Sri Lanka’s maritime-rescue agency.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More