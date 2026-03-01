Most people know someone who’s dated their boss. In fact, office romances, especially those with power imbalances, are so common that they barely register as scandal—more than 25% of U.S. workers have engaged in a romantic relationship with a colleague, 18% of which were with a superior, according to the Society for Human Resources Managers.
The financial implications of having a relationship with the boss
SummaryNew research details just how much subordinates can make when they date the boss—and how much they stand to lose
Most people know someone who’s dated their boss. In fact, office romances, especially those with power imbalances, are so common that they barely register as scandal—more than 25% of U.S. workers have engaged in a romantic relationship with a colleague, 18% of which were with a superior, according to the Society for Human Resources Managers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More