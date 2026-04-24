The Financial Lessons Kids Learn From Watching Their Parents Get Divorced

This week, we’re bringing you stories about the financial impact of divorce.
This week, we’re bringing you stories about the financial impact of divorce.
Olivia Kelly grew up watching her mother make her pizza and chicken enchiladas. Then, in middle school, her parents got divorced, and the kitchen transformed into a small business.
Olivia Kelly grew up watching her mother make her pizza and chicken enchiladas. Then, in middle school, her parents got divorced, and the kitchen transformed into a small business.
Her mother went from stay-at-home mom to working parent with a handful of side hustles. The home-cooked dinners became workweek to-go meals that friends and their nannies would buy for around $35 apiece.
As Kelly’s mother changed, so did she. The quotidian aspects of teenage life came to offer personal financial lessons. Seek stable income. Save as much as you can. Proactively manage your money. Kelly, who distributed the to-go meals with her sister, sensed that family finances could be a team sport.
“She wanted us to be able to be financially independent and just independent in general,” said Kelly, now a 25-year-old musician in New York.
Divorce is a significant moment in the financial lives of splitting spouses, and it filters to their children who see it play out in their formative years. Kids see their parents fight about money during divorce proceedings. They watch their parents tighten their belts once they are no longer sharing expenses with an ex. They see moms and dads take diverging tracks in managing their finances. Many say they picked the example of one or the other.
Nearly a third of American children experience parental divorce before adulthood, according to census data, and the share of kids living with single parents has steadily risen over the past few generations.
“There’s been really dramatic shifts in the household that children grow up in,” said Nolan Pope, associate professor of economics at the University of Maryland.
There is no one-size-fits-all impact that parental divorce has on children’s finances. Pope’s research showed that the effects are often negative and can last into adulthood. Children of divorce are more likely to face reduced earnings.
Another study linked the experience of parental divorce or death in childhood to low stock-market participation in adulthood.
Kelly’s mother, Janice Porphy, was determined for the opposite to happen. When she split with her ex-husband, a corporate lawyer who had always handled the finances, she regretted how much of a back seat she had taken.
She hadn’t known how much her husband made. She didn’t know what her mortgage or car payments were. The divorce lawyers had asked her financial questions she couldn’t answer.
Porphy, who is now 55 and lives in Connecticut, never feared she wouldn’t have enough money. But she promised herself she would teach her daughters about finance. She had gotten her real-estate license years earlier, and she began trying to close more home sales. She looked for other ways to bring in extra cash.
“For me,” Porphy said, “the change was just waking up to the knowledge of money.”
Kelly watched as her mom started to host house meetings with women in their Scarsdale, N.Y., neighborhood to discuss the complexities of divorce. Money lurked in the background, such as when they spoke about selling the house versus keeping it.
Kelly was just getting old enough to start thinking about money at the time. Her understanding of finance was colored by her mom, even though she and her sister also spent a lot of time with their dad.
Porphy took her to get a debit card when she was 15, about a year before she got her first job as a camp counselor. She and her sister later got credit cards, too, and Porphy would tell them to review their statements to catch unexpected recurring charges. Kelly came to prefer the debit card, which she still leans more heavily on today.
The teenage Kelly also starred alongside her mom and sister in a Charles Schwab commercial about how single mothers learn to run their family’s finances.
When she started college, her mother helped her open an investment account with Vanguard where they put in $10,000 of savings from birthday checks, family gifts and part-time jobs.
Today, it is worth nearly $60,000, Kelly said, and she also has an emergency savings account with $5,000 in it.
Said Kelly: “The big stuff, like taxes especially, I learned that from my mom.”
Said Porphy: “She became proud that she had this knowledge beyond what you would traditionally assume a woman artist would have or know.”
Just like her mother, Kelly developed a habit of picking up side hustles to complement her music gigs, including teaching, nannying and even working for a temp agency.
One day, a group of her musician friends started talking about the Village Vanguard, a famous New York City jazz club. Kelly, her head ever in her finances, perked up and said she was familiar with the asset-management company.
Some children of divorce say that the financial impact on their lives came from the polarity between two parents. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a recent memoir that his mother had to work several jobs after her split to maintain her middle-class lifestyle while his father was spending time with politicians and wealthy oil heirs.
After Jonathan Sartini’s parents divorced in 1979, he noticed how his mom’s and dad’s approaches to money differed. His dad preached frugality, saving, investments and ownership. He bought an apartment soon after the split. Sartini said his mother didn’t think as much about money but was more prone to complaining about not having it. She continued to rent and received financial assistance from her family.
“I’m fortunate enough to have seen what good financial management is and poor financial management is,” Sartini said.
As an adult, Sartini took after his dad. He would put nearly 20% of his paycheck into a retirement account. When he was recently laid off, he put some of his $800,000 in retirement savings into starting his own ice cream business. His dad said he was proud.
Kelly often wondered how experiencing her parents’ divorce might affect her own marriage. After she got engaged, Porphy sat down with her and her fiancée, Chantelle Lottering, in their Manhattan apartment.
They had a discussion about their financial habits. Who was the bigger spender? Did they plan to keep separate bank accounts after they got married?
Kelly was used to talking with her mom about money, but it took Lottering some time to warm up to the conversation. They decided to keep their individual accounts but also opened shared checking and investment accounts.
“Marriage did not officially hit,” Kelly said, “until we went into the bank and did the joint bank account.”
The money in the accounts is earmarked for their future children.