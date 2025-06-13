The first—and final—seconds of Air India flight 171
Alison Sider , Krishna Pokharel , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Jun 2025, 08:36 AM IST
Summary
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, packed with 242 people on board, barely cleared the rooftops of the residential neighborhood just beyond the runway in the crowded Indian metropolis of Ahmedabad.
Within seconds of takeoff, it was clear that Flight 171 was in trouble.
