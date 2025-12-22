The five biggest market developments of 2025
Looking back on a rollercoaster year for investors
Shareholders around the world have enjoyed another stellar year. Stockmarkets in America, Europe, India and Japan are set to finish 2025 at or near all-time highs, with some closing in on a third consecutive year of double-digit gains. Part of this reflects investors’ growing optimism about the profit-making potential of artificial intelligence. Animal spirits, however, have also surged more broadly. Companies in Asia’s emerging markets have never had to pay bondholders such low premiums to borrow; investment-grade American firms have not paid so little since the 1990s.