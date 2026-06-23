LONDON—Nigel Farage has never held a position in the British government. As leader of the anti-immigration party Reform UK, he oversees just eight lawmakers in Parliament. Among voters, he has one of the lowest favorability ratings of any politician.
The forces that broke the two-party system in the UK
SummaryBritish politics has gone from predictable and patrician to utterly maverick. Now, the once unthinkable looks possible: an unpopular populist taking power.
LONDON—Nigel Farage has never held a position in the British government. As leader of the anti-immigration party Reform UK, he oversees just eight lawmakers in Parliament. Among voters, he has one of the lowest favorability ratings of any politician.
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