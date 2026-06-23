The forces that broke the two-party system in the UK

Pub-crawl to power

Blackpool, on the coast of northwest England, is a window into shifting political allegiances. The town, famed for its sprawling seaside resort, is one of Britain’s most deprived urban areas. It has the lowest life expectancy in the country. It overwhelmingly backed Brexit. It voted Tory under Boris Johnson. Then it voted Labour in the last election. Few expect it to do the same at the next.