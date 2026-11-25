In late January of 2014, Bob Iger, the chief executive Disney, typed out an email to Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter, the chairman of Marvel Entertainment and one of Disney’s largest individual shareholders.
In late January of 2014, Bob Iger, the chief executive Disney, typed out an email to Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter, the chairman of Marvel Entertainment and one of Disney’s largest individual shareholders.
Iger was frustrated about his compensation. The negotiations over his most recent contract extension had been “nasty and distasteful,” and the offer Disney’s board had made him was “insulting,” he wrote.
Iger was frustrated about his compensation. The negotiations over his most recent contract extension had been “nasty and distasteful,” and the offer Disney’s board had made him was “insulting,” he wrote.
It wasn’t about how much he made, Iger explained—his total compensation for fiscal 2013 was $34.3 million—but how hard the board made him bargain for it. Other media tycoons, like CBS executive chairman Sumner Redstone and his deputy, Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman, made more money for running “smaller, less complex companies, and they also work far less than I do,” Iger groused.
He wasn’t asking Perlmutter to do anything specific, but he confessed that between his battles over pay and his fears that life might pass him by while he was slaving away at Disney, he was worn out. He was considering stepping down.
Perlmutter quickly sprung into action. He hopped on a flight to meet in person with the head of the Disney board’s compensation committee and urged her to pay Iger what he wanted.
Although Iger had quarterbacked the acquisition of Marvel, the iconic comic-book company and superhero movie studio, just a few years earlier, his tone with Perlmutter was tender—it sounded like they were old friends. “You and I have created a relationship based on real trust, but also on mutual respect, and that is really special,” the CEO wrote. He signed off by writing, “Thanks for caring.”
Less than two years later, the two men were at each other’s throats.
Iger removed Perlmutter as head of Marvel’s movie studio in 2015 after a power struggle. Four years later, Marvel’s TV production was taken away from Perlmutter as well. And in 2023, Iger fired him from Disney altogether.
Disney declined to comment. Iger did not respond to requests for comment.
Along the way, Perlmutter banded with the billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz to wage two costly and acrimonious proxy campaigns against Disney. Their goal: to remake the board and provide a check on Iger, whom Perlmutter and Peltz saw as a spendthrift who had allowed the company’s finances to deteriorate and the quality of its movies and theme parks to suffer.
The story of how, in the space of just a few years, Bob Iger and Ike Perlmutter went from close confidants to bitter enemies reflects the betrayal, intrigue and Machiavellian corporate power struggles that came to define Disney during the Iger years.
As Disney expanded and flourished, largely the result of the four big merger deals that Iger orchestrated (Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox), Disney executives moved to consolidate power over their fiefdoms and grab their shares of the growing pot of resources.
These ambitious divisional executives found that the higher they rose in the organization, the more they clashed with Iger, who admitted in later years that his success made him dismissive of the views of others. He had become what he swore he never would: an “Imperial CEO” who molded the company so tightly in his image that he seemed to be the only person in the world who could run it.
“I was starting to get a little bit arrogant and a little bit overconfident in my own instincts,” he told the tech journalist Kara Swisher in 2020. “I felt like I was always right, or I knew it all.”
In the end, the clashes made Disney vulnerable. Iger had, over the years, chased away one promising potential successor after another. He extended his contract eight times, including five renewals in the six years between 2011 and 2017, making many inside the company’s Burbank headquarters and on Wall Street wonder if he’d ever leave.
This account is based on interviews with dozens of current and former Disney executives and hundreds of pages of internal Disney communications, legal records and financial documents, many of which have never before been reported.
Iger and Perlmutter first met in 2009, introduced by David Maisel, a former Disney strategy executive who was running Marvel Studios at the time. The two men could hardly have been less alike.
Iger was the consummate creature of Hollywood: a former ABC network executive who sailed with David Geffen and parked his Porsche in VIP spots at the Beverly Hills Hotel during his power lunches at the Polo Lounge. Perlmutter, an Israeli immigrant who arrived in New York penniless in the late 1960s, still carried the weight of growing up poor. He stayed scrappy, focusing maniacally on cost-cutting and profit margins, even as he rose from toy merchant in lower Manhattan, carrying a pistol in an ankle holster to fend off burglars, to distressed debt investor and entertainment executive.
Nonetheless, the two men hit it off, enjoying steak dinners with their wives at the Post House on East 63rd Street in New York. After their first meeting in 2009 at Marvel’s spartan New York headquarters, Perlmutter rushed to the office of his consigliere, the lawyer John Turitzin, and declared, “ I like this man! I think I could work with him,” Turitzin later recalled.
The anchor of their friendship—and later, business partnership—was a sense of mutual trust. In order to persuade Perlmutter to sell Marvel to him, Iger promised to leave Marvel’s unorthodox corporate culture untouched. He had Steve Jobs, the Apple chief and a close friend of Iger’s, phone Perlmutter to assure him that Disney had done the same when it acquired Pixar, Jobs’s legendary computer animation studio, in 2006.
The two men grew closer as they saw how fruitful their partnership could be. In the first decade after Disney bought Marvel, the studio released 19 superhero films that averaged more than $1 billion each in global ticket sales—an unprecedented run of Hollywood success.
During these golden years, Iger—who has long fancied himself the quintessential “creative executive” and prided himself on his good taste—loved to chime in on the scripts and plots of Marvel movies.
In 2011, Iger weighed in on screenwriter Joss Whedon’s rewrite of “The Avengers,” saying Tony Stark, the feckless industrialist behind Iron Man who was played by Robert Downey Jr., made too many jokes. “Some of his wisecracking is funny, but there’s just too much of it,” Iger wrote to one Marvel executive. In another message, he suggested that the character of Natasha Romanoff, the former Russian assassin played by Scarlett Johansson in the Avengers movies, “would benefit if she had something for one of the men. Some flirting or a potential relationship.”
Iger was thrilled when Marvel’s creative leadership responded positively to his notes. “We are a great team!” he enthused in 2012 to the head of Marvel’s Creative Committee, a New York-based body that weighed in on the studio’s strategy and budgets.
But as Marvel Studios grew more successful, the relationship started to fall apart. The main reason for the rupture: superstar producer Kevin Feige and his outsize movie budgets.
Perlmutter was legendary for his parsimoniousness. He fished paper clips and pencil stubs out of trash cans for re-use, drove around Manhattan in a dented, out-of-date town car that he refused to replace, and complained that his favorite Saturday lunch—a hot dog, a yogurt and a Diet Coke that cost $3.03 at the Costco near his Florida condo—was a few pennies more expensive at the location near his house in New Jersey.
Feige bristled at the tight leash that Perlmutter’s New York-based operation tried to keep on him. It didn’t help that, at the same, Feige was also complaining about his pay.
In July 2013, he sent a letter to Perlmutter arguing that he deserved $40 million to $50 million in back pay in cash, plus $10 to $20 million in awards of Disney stock, as reward for the success of the previous Marvel films he’d made.
“Given our success, it is upsetting to ask the Disney compensation committee for salaries and bonuses only to be denied,” Feige wrote.
Feige eventually got a raise. But the tightfistedness continued to extend to Marvel’s movie budgets. Perlmutter’s team in New York pushed back on titles like “Captain Marvel,” “Black Panther” and “Captain America: Civil War.” By 2015, Marvel’s East Coast-West Coast rivalry had gotten so bad that when Perlmutter brokered an ill-fated peace summit at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club (where he was a longtime member) between the two warring factions, it quickly descended into shouting.
Feige and Perlmutter each complained about one another. Iger sided with Feige, reasoning that the producer’s creative instincts and talent for producing blockbusters were more valuable than Perlmutter’s insights and pleas for budget restraint.
Perlmutter was removed from his post overseeing the studio in 2015. Although he would claim years later that he’d never fully trusted Iger, and although he’d stay with Disney for eight more years, the damage between the two men was done. And Perlmutter would make sure he never forgot about it.
In early 2020, Iger retired, handing the reins to Bob Chapek, a former pet-food salesman at H.J. Heinz who joined Disney’s consumer products segment in the early 1990s. Chapek had made his name at Disney by building the DVD home video business into a juggernaut, then boosting profits at the theme parks.
Perlmutter saw Chapek as someone whom he could influence: a veteran salesman with an appreciation for figures who wasn’t taken in by Hollywood glitz or obsessed with pleasing temperamental and free-spending creative types.
But by the summer of 2022, Disney was in trouble. The pandemic had shut its theme parks, causing huge losses, and most of the world was still staying home from the movies. Disney+, its fledgling streaming service, was losing hundreds of millions of dollars a month and the company’s share price was tumbling.
Perlmutter, who by that point owned stock worth nearly $3 billion, began devising ways to reassert influence over the company, which he thought had grown profligate and sloppy. He enlisted Peltz, his friend and neighbor in Palm Beach, Fla., to start calling board members, seeking help. Peltz had lunch with Chapek in Paris.
Their plan was to persuade Disney to add Peltz to the board, cut costs across the company, and steady Disney’s finances. Peltz, who had run activist campaigns against household name American companies like Procter & Gamble, Dr Pepper Snapple and Wendy’s, thought Disney could be turned around with some good old-fashioned elbow grease and financial discipline.
“Chapek was so lost in the wilderness, you have no idea. He had no f—ing clue,” Peltz later said during a conversation at his palatial, Versailles-like Palm Beach mansion, Montsorrel. “I love brands. I thought the company was fundamentally strong, but the brand was being run into the ground.”
“Mr. Peltz is certainly entitled to his opinion, but given that he was actively engaged in a proxy campaign against the Disney board at the time, it is no surprise that he would try to discredit the CEO as part of that effort,” a spokesperson for Chapek said in a statement.
Their plan to put Peltz on the board was thwarted when Iger returned as CEO of Disney in November 2022 after a dramatic boardroom coup. In March of the following year, he fired Perlmutter. Over the summer, as Disney’s financial troubles worsened, Perlmutter and Peltz plotted a second run at Disney.
This time, they came in with guns blazing. “Disney has lost its way!” Peltz’s hedge fund, Trian Group, wrote in a biting proxy statement seeking to persuade shareholders to vote Peltz and Jay Rasulo, a longtime media executive who had once been considered a potential Iger successor, onto the board.
Trian attacked Disney’s creative track record and Iger’s dealmaking history, and argued that the board was asleep at the wheel, greenlighting hundreds of billions in capital expenditures with no real accountability. The document even criticized Iger’s past pay packages, saying they were tied to “value-destructive” mergers that Peltz argued had brought Disney to the brink of financial ruin.
For his part, Bob Iger thought it was Peltz and Perlmutter whose behavior might “put the brand at risk.” He thought Ike was just out for revenge, and Peltz was doing his pal’s bidding.
“This is not Nelson’s fight and he is being a lackey for his good friend Ike,” Iger wrote in an email to a reporter. “He could care less about Disney.”
By April 2024, it was all over, and Iger had emerged intact. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly to reject Peltz’s plan to join the board. He and Perlmutter quickly sold their stakes and Disney (at significant profits) and slunk away.
For Iger, however, the cleanup job wasn’t done yet. He would spend the next two years struggling through rounds of cost-cutting and layoffs—exactly what Ike Perlmutter had prescribed to help fix Disney—and trying to right the ship in Burbank before finally passing the torch to his successor.
Adapted from “The House of Mouse: Bob Iger and the War of Succession at Disney” written by Robbie Whelan, to be published by William Morrow — An Imprint of HarperCollins Publishers on Dec. 1, 2026. Copyright © by Robbie Whelan. Printed by arrangement with William Morrow.