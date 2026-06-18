The G7 has nudged open a window for diplomacy in Ukraine

Just as encouraging is a mood shift in Washington. Two Ukrainian narratives are beginning to take hold there: that Russia cannot be trusted and that Ukraine is a winner, not a loser. On June 18th, shortly after the deal was signed, Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery on the south-eastern edge of Moscow, raising a huge dome of smoke above the Russian capital. Such exploits get noticed in America. In May Dan Driscoll, the army secretary, said that Ukrainian battlefield integration outstripped that of the American armed forces. Later Pete Hegseth, his boss, admitted that America had “learned so much” from Ukraine’s drone operations. Sources close to the White House detect a change in Mr Trump’s own attitude, suggesting the conflict had been “humanised” for him. “Trump got burnt by his Iran experience and now understands that without putting pressure on Putin he will not get what he wants,” says a former Ukrainian official.