A year ago Donald Trump quit the G7 summit in Canada on the first evening. So it was a sign of progress that this time, over three days in the French lakeside town of Evian-les-Bains, Mr Trump stayed until the summit’s end. It helped that Emmanuel Macron, this year’s host, laid on a dinner for him at the Palace of Versailles (“not gold leaf [but] the real deal!” gushed Mr Trump). Wary Europeans have learned the hard way not to take Mr Trump at his word. Nevertheless, the summit ended with a mood of cautious optimism that America might possibly be persuaded to renew some support for Ukraine.
The G7 has nudged open a window for diplomacy in Ukraine
SummaryCrucially for Europe, all seven, including America, expressed “unwavering support” for Ukraine and vowed to “strengthen sanctions” on Russia, including on oil and gas.
A year ago Donald Trump quit the G7 summit in Canada on the first evening. So it was a sign of progress that this time, over three days in the French lakeside town of Evian-les-Bains, Mr Trump stayed until the summit’s end. It helped that Emmanuel Macron, this year’s host, laid on a dinner for him at the Palace of Versailles (“not gold leaf [but] the real deal!” gushed Mr Trump). Wary Europeans have learned the hard way not to take Mr Trump at his word. Nevertheless, the summit ended with a mood of cautious optimism that America might possibly be persuaded to renew some support for Ukraine.
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