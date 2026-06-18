The G7 has nudged open a window for diplomacy in Ukraine

A year ago Donald Trump quit the G7 summit in Canada on the first evening. So it was a sign of progress that this time, over three days in the French lakeside town of Evian-les-Bains, Mr Trump stayed until the summit’s end. It helped that Emmanuel Macron, this year’s host, laid on a dinner for him at the Palace of Versailles (“not gold leaf [but] the real deal!” gushed Mr Trump). Wary Europeans have learned the hard way not to take Mr Trump at his word. Nevertheless, the summit ended with a mood of cautious optimism that America might possibly be persuaded to renew some support for Ukraine.