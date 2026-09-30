The gap between the rich and the very, very rich is getting wider

The ultrawealthy aren’t just pulling away from average Americans. Buoyed by a stock-market boom that has added trillions of dollars to their net worth, the extremely rich are even pulling away from other rich Americans.
The ultrawealthy aren’t just pulling away from average Americans. Buoyed by a stock-market boom that has added trillions of dollars to their net worth, the extremely rich are even pulling away from other rich Americans.
The top 0.1% wealthiest Americans have seen their total wealth more than double since the end of 2019, according to new data from the Federal Reserve. The year the pandemic started was when the ultrawealthy began to pull away from other rich groups, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Fed data.
The top 0.1% wealthiest Americans have seen their total wealth more than double since the end of 2019, according to new data from the Federal Reserve. The year the pandemic started was when the ultrawealthy began to pull away from other rich groups, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Fed data.
In dollar terms, the very richest Americans have gained a total of $14.5 trillion in wealth over that period, with most of that—about $10 trillion—coming from gains in stocks and mutual funds, according to the Fed data, which runs through the end of June.
The 0.1% now control about $28 trillion, or about 15% of the nation’s total wealth, which amounts to nearly $186 trillion. The average wealth for a household in this group is more than $200 million.
As of 2022, the minimum for the top 0.1% was $45.8 million, according to the most detailed data available from the Fed. With wealth among the group up by roughly 50% since then, that threshold is much higher now.
The people who fall into this group aren’t usually traditional salaried workers. Rather, they are much more likely to be the owner of a bunch of car dealerships or an heir living off investment income.
The ultrawealthy’s recent gains from the stock market dwarf the total wealth of the bottom 50% of all Americans, which is about $4 trillion. That bottom group has actually seen their wealth rise more than any other group on a percentage basis, thanks to a combination of rising home values and pandemic-era government relief that swelled bank accounts and helped pay down debt. Nevertheless, the bottom half’s share of total wealth, at an average of about $63,000 a household, comes to just 2.3% of the nation’s total wealth. The average household in the top 0.1% holds over 3,000 times as much wealth as a bottom-half household does.
In the top 0.1% by wealth, 37% earn most of their income from businesses, and 26% derive it from capital gains, according to an analysis of Fed data from economics professors Owen Zidar and Eric Zwick for their recent book “The Everywhere Millionaire.” Only 10% derived most of their income from wages and salaries.
The biggest factor in this phenomenon is that wealthy people simply own a lot of stocks. In the year ended June 30, when the S&P 500 gained 21%, the top 0.1% received nearly $4 trillion of new wealth from the market.
The roughly 137,000 households who make up the nation’s top 0.1% had already become richer in comparison to everyone else in recent decades, thanks to higher incomes and lower tax rates. Now the stock-market boom, driven by strong corporate earnings and highflying tech stocks, is powering their wealth even further.
By comparison, the rest of the top 10% of richest Americans gained $38.2 trillion in wealth over the same period, but it was split among nearly a hundred times as many households.
Americans more broadly have become richer over time, as rising wages for college-educated workers, entrepreneurship and the stock market have lifted wealth for millions of Americans. The housing market has also increased the wealth of Americans who own homes.
Yet many others have been locked out of prosperity, and entrenched inflation is pressuring even those with six-figure salaries. Growing wealth at the very top has become a political flashpoint, helping fuel the rise of Democratic socialist politicians such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
Wealth is measured as a household’s assets, like stocks and home equity, minus their liabilities, like mortgages and credit-card debt.
“The stock market’s ripping, and so if you’re in the stock market more, it has been really great,” said Zwick.
Some wealthy people borrow against their booming stock portfolios to fund their lifestyle. But even investors who keep their money in the market often spend more when stocks go up, because they feel good about their personal finances, a phenomenon economists call “the wealth effect.”
Write to Rachel Louise Ensign at Rachel.Ensign@wsj.com and Justin Lahart at Justin.Lahart@wsj.com