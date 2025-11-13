The Gaza war has been big business for US companies

The American company that has brought in the most Israeli business since the Gaza war began is Boeing. The U.S. greenlighted an $18.8 billion sale of Boeing F-15 strike fighters last year to Israel for delivery beginning in 2029. This year, various partnerships in which Boeing plays a leading role got approval for $7.9 billion of sales of guided bombs and associated kits. That is much more than the $10 billion Israel pledged in 2018 to purchase from Boeing over the next decade, and it would account for a significant portion of the company’s $74 billion in current orders.