The GDP-per-person slowdown threatens global living standards

But the number of countries and territories in the low- or no-growth club has risen from 68 in 2014 to 80 in 2024. They range from rich Canada to the dirt-poor Democratic Republic of Congo; their problems from demography to economic mismanagement. All face some of the same risks. A stagnating standard of living, let alone a declining one, undermines the assumption which has for decades dictated how people approach work and politics: that they will be better off than their parents (see chart 2, top panel). In countries where young adults who have grown up in the slowdown era are coming of age, it is already remaking society and rewriting the social contract.