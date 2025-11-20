The global crypto industry welcomed America first. Careful what you wish for.
Washington’s crypto-friendly policies will cement U.S. dominance, Howard A. Fischer and Robert B. McFarlane write in a guest commentary.
For years, digital asset enthusiasts outside the U.S. were frustrated. Under President Joe Biden, they saw then-Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler’s enforcement-first approach to digital assets as a “war against crypto." Given the outsize economic and regulatory influence of the U.S. on the global stage, they thought this hostility was stifling the industry’s development. If the U.S. embraced crypto, they felt, the entire global digital assets community would benefit.