The global crypto industry welcomed America first. Careful what you wish for.

It isn’t only the dominance of the dollar, but also of U.S. oversight that is at the heart of the administration’s crypto approach. In order for non-U.S. stablecoin issuers to sell stablecoins to people in the U.S., the Genius Act requires extensive submission to the U.S. legal regime. It requires non-U.S. issuers to register with a U.S. oversight agency. They must also have, in their home country, a “regulatory and supervisory regime" that the U.S. secretary of the treasury sees fit and comparable to that of the U.S.