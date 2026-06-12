The global economy is threatened again by trade imbalances

When President Trump meets his counterparts at next week’s G-7 summit in France, one of his favorite topics will be on the agenda: the massive U.S. trade deficit.
More precisely, the French hosts want to talk about global imbalances, meaning the U.S.’ current-account deficit (a broader measure of the trade deficit that includes goods, services and investment income) and the corresponding surpluses of China and, to a lesser degree, the European Union and Japan.
Deficits and surpluses are of course common and normal. “It is excessive imbalances that we are concerned about,” Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said at a panel discussion I moderated in April.
And they are starting to look excessive. The IMF calculates that deficits plus surpluses (one country’s deficit is another’s surplus) reached 3.7% of global gross domestic product last year after falling steadily from around the global financial crisis. Until the early 2000s, they fluctuated between 1% and 3%.