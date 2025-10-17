The global order that China doesn’t want us to build

However one wants to refer to the changing international landscape, China’s Xi Jinping hasn’t been shy about his aims to dominate it. He is loudly asserting an alternative world order, with China as leader flanked by the heads of the world’s largest democracy, India, and the world’s leading rule-breaker, Russia. Meanwhile, Japan and the U.K. are accommodating America’s mercantilist behavior. They are folding under economic pressure to get the best tariff deal possible and limit the damage. Other former U.S. allies are reconsidering what had once been a useful turn away from economic ties with China and Russia.