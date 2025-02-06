The globe-trotting sports power broker now caught in the middle of Trump’s trade war
Joshua Robinson , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 Feb 2025, 05:33 PM IST
SummaryThis past week’s tariff imbroglio has left one man in an unenviable position: FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is tasked with organizing a U.S.-Canada-Mexico World Cup next summer.
On the night before he was sworn in for his second term, Donald Trump stood at a raucous victory rally and sent a special shoutout to a 54-year-old Swiss lawyer in the stands. He referred to him simply as Gianni, and Trump wanted to express his gratitude.
