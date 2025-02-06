What Infantino couldn’t know then was that two weeks later, he would find himself in a decidedly uglier spot. He and FIFA are now caught assembling a monthlong sporting extravaganza in 16 cities from Boston to Vancouver to Monterrey in the midst of a rolling diplomatic crisis whose outcome no one seems able to predict. Over the past week, Trump has threatened both of the U.S.’s neighbors—and World Cup co-hosts—with an all-out trade war, less than 500 days from the tournament’s opening match in Mexico City.