The good news on trade will bring new market highs. Eventually.

His year-end target for the S&P 500 is 5600, compared with 5831 early Monday afternoon. That is because there are constraining factors. At 2.6%, inflation is still above the Fed’s 2% target and could climb as even reduced tariffs take hold. Evercore estimates that corporations will be able to pass along about 50% of tariff costs to U.S. shoppers, enough inflationary pressure to keep the central bank from cutting rates.