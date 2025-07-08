The great dealmaker is conspicuously short of trade deals

Over a dozen tariff letters have gone out; more are expected in coming days. For now, one name is missing: the European Union. With Canada, China and Mexico enjoying separate negotiations, and Britain and Vietnam signed up, the EU is the biggest partner still in play. It is racing to secure a preliminary deal to lock in a tariff rate of 10%. The bloc wants exemptions for aeroplane parts, wine and better terms for its carmakers, including a deal that would allow those with plants in America to ship more vehicles from Europe at lower rates. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s president, has also hinted at granting leeway for American tech firms on digital rules and closer co-operation on China, even as the bloc has prepared an arsenal of counter-measures that it could turn to if negotiations head south. Officials are working on a slim “agreement in principle". If it is signed in the coming days, others may look on in envy—and wonder if the EU’s threat of retaliation helped seal the deal.