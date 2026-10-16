The great Louvre robbery was just the start. It’s been the year of the heist.

For its part, the Louvre created a new security coordinator position now held by Olivier Goupil, a veteran police officer known for modernizing the Paris Transport Authority’s security command center. Goupil is constructing a similar security hub within the Louvre; the museum also added more crowd-control barriers and anti-ram devices around its exterior. There are now window railings at the upper-level Apollo Gallery where thieves broke in. Within a year, the museum said it will also have video surveillance of its entire perimeter. In a statement, the museum said the challenge is to balance its mission of protecting its collection while also sharing it with roughly 30,000 visitors a day. “Museums are not fortresses,” the museum said in an email.