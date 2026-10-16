In the year since thieves stunned the world by smashing their way into the Louvre Museum and stealing France’s crown jewels worth at least $101 million, art heists have only intensified. From Wales to Sicily, more than 14 museums have been hit by smash-and-grab criminals since early 2025, suggesting museums haven’t cracked the code on how to safely protect their treasures.
The great Louvre robbery was just the start. It’s been the year of the heist.
SummaryMore than 14 museums, from Wales to Sicily, have been hit by smash-and-grab criminals since early 2025.
In the year since thieves stunned the world by smashing their way into the Louvre Museum and stealing France’s crown jewels worth at least $101 million, art heists have only intensified. From Wales to Sicily, more than 14 museums have been hit by smash-and-grab criminals since early 2025, suggesting museums haven’t cracked the code on how to safely protect their treasures.
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