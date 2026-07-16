The great wealth transfer is taking longer than expected

Older generations have already begun transferring trillions of dollars in wealth to their families and to charity in a process that many wealthy families aren’t as prepared for as they should be.
Estimates vary on exactly how much money will move from one generation to the next and when, but one thing is clear: it’s a lot. The UBS Global Wealth Report 2025 estimated that $83 trillion will transfer over the next 20 to 25 years, while Cerulli Associates estimated in 2024 that $124 trillion will transfer through 2048.
A July report from Visa Business and Economic Insights, meanwhile, finds that of the approximate $93 trillion in wealth held by baby boomers today, only $36 trillion will pass on to Gen X and millennials. Visa’s figures subtract liabilities, exclude the top 1%, and account for retirement, donations, taxes, and fees.