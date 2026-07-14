The greatest rivalry in sports braces for its biggest game ever

With all due respect to the acrimony of Yankees vs. Red Sox, the heritage of Ohio State vs. Michigan, or the titanic struggle of Joey Chestnut vs. a hot dog, the distinction of greatest rivalry in sports belongs to a showdown that isn’t such a regular fixture on the calendar.
It’s a long-running feud that has included decades of chicanery, unconditional hatred, and a 74-day war fought on the high seas. And on Wednesday, it will come to a head once again, for just the fifth time in over 150 years, and with more on the line than ever before: England vs. Argentina for a place in the final of the World Cup.
Though other grudge matches have enormous stakes, high intensity and histories that transcend anything that happens on the field, what elevates this one above any other is its combination of scarcity, the clash of cultures, and the immediacy of real-world, geopolitical beef.