The greenlash is built on lazy thinking, writes a climate activist
Luisa Neubauer argues that rolling back climate policies is economic suicide masquerading as pragmatism
ACROSS THE West, governments’ climate agendas are being quietly pushed to one side. As a young climate organiser who has spent seven years pushing for action, I’m not surprised by the current lack of momentum, from politicians and civil society alike—momentum comes and goes. What does surprise me is the intellectual laziness with which the ebb of political effort is being explained away.