The greenlash is built on lazy thinking, writes a climate activist

Consider the economy next. When the European Green Deal was first introduced, lawmakers assumed a soaring green industry would drive the transition. Now, many economies are stagnating and military spending is eating up public budgets. But curiously, as spending debates rage, few mention the huge and increasingly concrete costs of an overheating planet. One study puts the global costs of extreme weather attributable to climate change at $143bn a year. Though the global south is generally hit harder, Europe is the continent heating the fastest, and it shows: extreme weather events this year alone have cost the EU €43bn ($50bn). It will get worse: a working paper published by America’s National Bureau of Economic Research finds that 1°C of warming reduces global GDP by 20% in the long run.