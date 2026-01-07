Among the more than 150 U.S. warplanes that swarmed over Venezuela this past weekend was the Growler, a jet that attacks signals, not people.
The ‘growler’ signal-jamming jet that helped capture Nicolás Maduro
SummaryThe U.S. used the jet for jamming and spoofing Venezuela’s air defense. It is a key tool in the military’s renewed focus on electronic warfare.

