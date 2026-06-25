The Gulf’s three post-war challenges

The kingdom was already scaling back some of its most ambitious projects, particularly Neom, a futuristic city being built in the north-west. Instead of mirrored skyscrapers and ski resorts in the desert, the kingdom is trying to reposition itself as a logistics hub, with a modern port linking other Gulf states to the Red Sea. That is a sensible pivot. It can make a similar pitch around AI: data centres built on its west coast would be 1,500km away from Iran, compared with just 200km for other Gulf countries. Still, ports and data centres will not draw the sorts of rich expats the kingdom had expected to attract with Neom. Nor will they provide many jobs for Saudis, who are hardly eager to work as stevedores.