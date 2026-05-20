The Hacky Sack Is Cool Again, and Gen X Doesn’t Know What to Think

Alecia Whitaker Pace is experiencing déjà vu.
First it was the overalls. Then New Kids On The Block. “Why is my childhood coming back?” the Long Island, N.Y., mom recently asked. “And now hacky sack?”
The little bean bags that once appeared relegated to the same cultural graveyard as mixtapes and Blockbuster have taken over high-school sports fields, hallways and sometimes classrooms seemingly overnight.
Gen X and millennials couldn’t be more thrilled that a game they popularized is cool again, and that it’s getting kids off their phones. But they’re scratching their heads over its sudden ubiquity—and racing to keep up with new twists to the game.
Sometimes, parents and teachers are pulling tricks of their own. When Whitaker Pace’s son asked her to buy a now hard-to-find hacky sack, she dug out her own crochet bean bag, untouched for decades.