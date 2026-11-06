The Hanoi lake where kids hustle American tourists for English lessons

HANOI—Like many American tourists in Asia, Kendall Stempel and Chloe Starr were on high alert for a hustle.
So when a gaptoothed, 6-year-old boy named Hieu approached them, they braced for the pitch. But he didn’t want their money. He was after their vocabulary.
The women had just become the latest targets of san tay: the increasingly popular Vietnamese pastime of hunting foreigners for English practice. At Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake, tourists of a certain complexion are coveted as living, breathing Duolingo lessons.