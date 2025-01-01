The heroic race to rescue 370 orphans from a war zone—twice

On the fourth night of the war, Dr. Abeer Abdullah sent off a desperate plea for help.

Abdullah had spent the past days and nights racing to care for 370 children at the al-Mygoma Home for Orphaned Children, Sudan’s biggest orphanage, where she is medical director. The home was caught in the middle of some of the heaviest fighting in the capital Khartoum after a simmering rivalry between Sudan’s two most powerful generals boiled over into all-out violence.

The war had left Mygoma with no nurses and fewer than a dozen adults to care for the children, most of whom were under the age of 1. Abdullah, a reserved, Saudi Arabia-trained general practitioner, was the only doctor.

Power cuts had shut down the orphanage’s air conditioning in the up to 115-degree heat. Explosions shook the walls. Overwhelmed caregivers struggled to feed and hydrate newborn babies and others suffering from complex disabilities. More than once, they rushed from one room to another just to find another child lifeless in his crib.

That fourth night, Abdullah sneaked out of Mygoma’s metal gate, clutching her phone and praying that the darkness would protect her from snipers positioned on nearby buildings. Next to a tree in the orphanage’s front yard, her screen lit up with a sliver of signal.

Abdullah tapped out a Facebook post: “Save al-Mygoma."

Over the following weeks and months, Abdullah’s message prompted the extraordinary mobilization of a group of mostly Sudanese civilians to save the Mygoma orphans. The effort has taken some of the children and their caregivers on a perilous odyssey across four Sudanese cities and nearly 1,000 miles, hoping for safety but always aware that the war could catch up with them once again.

At one point, some of the fighters stopped by the orphanage to help. At another, armed men from the same militia robbed the group.

The war in Sudan has created the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis. By some estimates, as many as 150,000 people have been killed amid the fighting between Sudan’s military and the paramilitary-turned-rebel Rapid Support Forces, and the collapse of healthcare and agriculture. More than half of Sudan’s population of 48 million is suffering crisis levels of hunger and parts of the country are officially in the grip of famine. One quarter of Sudanese have been displaced from their homes.

The doctors, aid workers and volunteers who coordinated the Mygoma rescue worked at great personal risk, just as their own lives and families were being torn apart by the war—and much of the world was looking elsewhere. Their efforts to keep the children safe continue to this day.

This account is based on interviews with Abdullah, other Mygoma staff, volunteers and aid organizations involved in the rescue, as well as a review of documents and images from the orphanage.

A troubled home

Mygoma was founded in 1961 as a home for abandoned babies. In majority Muslim Sudan, having a child out of wedlock saddled a woman and her baby with life-changing stigma. Several hundred children were dropped at the state-run orphanage every year. Many arrived in poor health or showed signs of abuse.

The orphanage’s pastel-colored walls, decorated with cartoon characters, belied an institution that had long suffered from outdated equipment and insufficient funding and staff. In recent years, the nonprofit Doctors Without Borders worked to improve hygiene, healthcare and nutrition.

Abdullah began working at Mygoma in 2021, and she said the situation at the orphanage was stable in the months before the war. The home had its own clinic for sick children. Solar panels and an emergency generator kept incubators and other medical equipment running during blackouts.

Each of the dozens of caregivers, known as nannies, was responsible for five to 10 children. The work could be heartbreaking. Around six children died every month—although that was an improvement over previous years.

Everything changed on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Abdullah woke up in her family home to blasts of gunfire and shelling. A colleague’s route to the orphanage was blocked by the fighting and he called Abdullah to ask her to take his shift. Convinced the clashes would be resolved within days, she set out for Mygoma, first on foot and then on the back of a motorized rickshaw.

At the orphanage, older children sat huddled in corners, crying at the loudest explosions. Nannies moved cribs away from windows to protect babies from stray bullets or shrapnel. Staff stuck from the overnight shift worried about their own children at home. Phone networks were barely functioning.

Some of the nannies went home to their families the following day. Others meant to take over never showed up. That left Abdullah with around 10 nannies to cover Mygoma’s 13 rooms across three stories and multiple buildings. Each room was crowded with between 18 and 23 children, often two or three to a crib. Stocks of baby formula were already running low.

The first death was a 6-month-old girl named Jud, who had struggled to feed. She died on Sunday, the second day of the war, likely from an infection, Abudullah thought.

Nannies arranged babies in circles around them to speed up the feeding and changing. They stripped down the children to just diapers in the sweltering heat. Not trained as a pediatrician, Abdullah had little experience placing IV drips for babies to treat extreme dehydration.

Still more children died. Abudullah jotted each of their names, and their suspected cause of death, into a notebook.

A fight to save lives

After Abdullah posted her message on Facebook, Dr. Abdullah Kenany, a surgeon who had previously volunteered at Mygoma, stopped by the orphanage. He found his longtime friend and neighbor in tears on the floor, surrounded by more than a dozen babies. He checked the vitals of children in the clinic, applying CPR for some who had lost consciousness. For others, there was no more to be done.

Kenany prepared a bottle for one of the babies, an angelic newborn named Nadia. That evening, Kenany posted a photo of himself feeding Nadia on Facebook, along with a request for volunteers to support Mygoma.

From that day, Kenany drove his beat-up Hyundai Accent to the orphanage in the morning and back home at night. The hospital where he worked had been shut down by the blackouts. When he couldn’t find fuel for his car, he rode his bike. He took back roads to avoid checkpoints set up by the RSF, the militia that by then controlled much of Khartoum.

On his second day at Mygoma, one of the staff asked Kenany to take the bodies of three children to a nearby cemetery for burial. One of them was Nadia, the baby he had fed the previous afternoon. Kenany was shocked; Nadia had seemed healthy, and he felt like they had bonded in their short moment together.

He snapped photos of the three tiny bodies, wrapped in white shrouds, on the seats of his car, again posting them on Facebook.

Over the following weeks, Kenany’s phone buzzed with messages and calls whenever it connected to the network. Artists and celebrities shared his post and donations arrived. A German charity donated 450 cans of formula. Local groups brought food for the older children and staff. Women from the neighborhood and doctors and nurses came to help care for the babies. Kenany stayed up late taking calls and speaking to Sudanese media.

Still, the deaths continued. Nine days into the war, 24 children had died.

Abdullah worried that some of the outside helpers were bringing in illnesses that were now spreading among the weakened children—but she needed the extra hands.

Abdullah spent her days and nights at the clinic. She became close to a 2½-year-old named Youssef, who had been found with his hands tied, a broken arm and burns all over his body shortly before the war. At night, Youssef, who appeared to be mute, crawled into Abdullah’s bed.

When fighting blocked the route to the cemetery, staff buried the children in a field behind the orphanage. The municipal water was cut and Abdullah and Kenany began rationing the small amounts they were able to pump from the ground using solar power.

As the war dragged on, some of the volunteer doctors and nurses fled Khartoum. Abdullah’s own family was preparing to leave, too. Her siblings begged her to join them—their mother was sick and could use the care of a doctor—or at least come home for a few days of rest.

When her brother and sister came to the orphanage and saw the conditions there, they relented.

An idea firmed in Abdullah’s mind: They all needed to leave.

Planning a rescue

Others outside the orphanage were coming to the same conclusion.

Osman AbuFatima, a Sudanese child protection officer for Unicef based in the city of Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum, had long worked to improve conditions at Mygoma. When the war hit, he scrambled to get his wife and four children to safety. But Mygoma was also on his mind.

In the first week of the war, he joined a WhatsApp group with Sudanese activists and a Mygoma manager, looking for ways to get provisions to the orphanage. His colleagues struggled to find truckers willing to take malnutrition treatments and formula across front lines.

In mid-May, finally, a van carrying malnutrition treatments—a mix of peanut butter and other key nutrients—arrived at Mygoma. After another five days, a truck delivered formula to cover the next three months.

With the fighting getting worse, AbuFatima’s thoughts also turned to evacuating Mygoma. He traded messages with Marina Fakhouri, protection coordinator for the International Committee of the Red Cross, which works to safeguard civilians in conflict zones.

ICRC staff were inundated with calls from people pleading to be evacuated from Khartoum, but the orphans at Mygoma stood out. Fakhouri told AbuFatima that ICRC could get them out of the capital, as long as Unicef and the government found a safe place to receive the children and staff.

The problem: To move the orphans, they needed a letter requesting an evacuation from Sudan’s Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, which itself had to relocate from Khartoum because of the war.

Closing in

At Mygoma, stray bullets hit the orphanage’s walls. Whenever their phones connected, staff read about rapes and random killings by the RSF, which grew from the infamous Janjaweed fighters who terrorized Darfur in the early 2000s. The military pounded Khartoum with seemingly indiscriminate airstrikes.

One day, the ceiling collapsed onto children in several rooms after a shell or drone hit a nearby building.

May 26, 2023, stands out in the minds of Abdullah and Kenany as the worst day of the war. Within 24 hours, 14 children died. Bodies piled up in the clinic, leaving little space to treat the living. Abdullah worried that all the children might die.

That night, Kenany logged back into Facebook. “Our message to the world," he wrote, “evacuate the orphanage from Khartoum to a safe city with a safe pathway. Save our humanity. Save the children."

News about the deaths spread around Sudan, prompting more support. RSF fighters brought diapers, medication and fuel for the generator.

And finally, on May 29, the ministry sent the evacuation request the ICRC needed.

ICRC officials met little resistance securing safe passage from the RSF and the military—they, too, had read about the dying babies. AbuFatima at Unicef pressured contractors to finish renovations on a government building in Wad Madani, a city about 120 miles southeast of Khartoum that would be the children’s new home.

A narrow window

On June 7, 2023, six buses, four ICRC cars and an ambulance pulled up outside Mygoma, while the nannies were preparing lunch for the children.

Abdullah knew that evacuation plans were under way—but amid the hurried preparation, no one had told her they were coming that day.

Some of the nannies rushed home to say goodbye to their families, while ICRC staff pulled vests and pants onto babies, trying to hide their shock at how skeletal some of them were.

In halting English, Abdullah pleaded with ICRC staff to come back on another day. They didn’t have enough adults to hold all the babies. But the staffers’ response was clear: They had safe passage for only one day. They had to leave.

RSF fighters accompanying the convoy scoured the neighborhood for women who could help hold the children during the journey. Some fighters formed a human chain to get diapers and formula into the buses. Each adult and older child held three or more babies as the buses drove away from the orphanage.

Kenany stayed behind to look after his family in Khartoum.

With each bump, small children tumbled onto the floor. In the front of each bus was a bassinet, a spot to place bodies away from the other children should one die on the way.

Abdullah ended up separated from the clinic children, including Youssef, and she worried how he would fare without her. Through the windows, she watched Khartoum’s normally bustling streets largely abandoned. Doors of buildings had been ripped open. Furniture lay on the ground after rounds of looting.

In the ambulance, Mohamed, a severely malnourished baby, was hooked up to an oxygen machine. Fakhouri, the ICRC coordinator, a nurse and the driver followed his breaths, willing him to keep going.

It was dark by the time the buses reached Wad Madani. Fifty-four days after the start of the war, 298 of Mygoma’s 370 children had made it out alive. Twenty-eight were immediately taken to the intensive care unit of a nearby hospital. Nannies broke down in tears. The bassinets in the front of the buses had remained empty.

That night, Abdullah slept on a mattress on the floor of a wedding hall, a temporary shelter AbuFatima had found while their government quarters were being finished. They were safe—for the moment.

Another advance

The orphanage’s buildings in Wad Madani were cramped, but Abdullah, the children and nannies settled into their new routine. Around 100 of the Mygoma orphans were placed with adoptive families.

Every few days, a new baby arrived at the orphanage.

By mid-December, most of the malnourished children had recovered. Youssef’s injuries had healed to the point that he spent his days with the other children. At night, however, he insisted on sleeping in Abdullah’s bed.

Then news began circulating that the RSF had attacked the outskirts of Wad Madani. Two days later, Abdullah heard the familiar blasts of shelling and gunfire.

Kenany, by then in Ethiopia with his family, messaged Abdullah. He urged her to push for another evacuation. He did a new round of Facebook posts and media interviews, and within hours had some 600 calls and messages.

That night, RSF fighters shot open the orphanage’s gate. The men shouted at Abdullah and the nannies, demanding to know what they were doing with so many children. They searched the women’s bags and stole their phones.

Unicef’s AbuFatima gathered colleagues in his office in Port Sudan, the country’s new capital-in-waiting, to plan another evacuation. This time the ICRC couldn’t help. Days earlier, an ICRC convoy had come under fire during another rescue mission, killing two and injuring seven.

It took 12 days for the buses to arrive in Wad Madani to pick up 254 orphans and their caregivers. They made it to Kassala, a city on Sudan’s eastern border with Eritrea. Three children, including Majda, a 12-year-old who relied on an oxygen machine, died soon after.

Abdullah and the nannies still nervously monitor RSF advances from their new location. Many of the children are sensitive to loud noises. Kenany is now in Saudi Arabia, where he hasn’t been able to find work.

Youssef has started speaking. More children have been adopted, mostly by families in Port Sudan.

The orphanage no longer accepts new babies.

This June, Abdullah traveled to see her father and siblings. Abdullah’s mother had died in February, followed soon after by her aunt and uncle.

She returned to the orphanage with an important document she needed as an unmarried woman: her father’s permission to adopt Youssef.

“Even if the war stops," she says, “he will stay with me forever."

