The heroic race to rescue 370 orphans from a war zone—twice
Gabriele Steinhauser , The Wall Street Journal 14 min read 01 Jan 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Summary
- A doctor’s plea for help evacuating Sudan’s al-Mygoma Home for Orphaned Children, caught in the middle of intense fighting, set off an extraordinary mobilization of supporters.
On the fourth night of the war, Dr. Abeer Abdullah sent off a desperate plea for help.
