The heroic race to rescue 370 orphans from a war zone—twice

The war in Sudan has created the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis. By some estimates, as many as 150,000 people have been killed amid the fighting between Sudan’s military and the paramilitary-turned-rebel Rapid Support Forces, and the collapse of healthcare and agriculture. More than half of Sudan’s population of 48 million is suffering crisis levels of hunger and parts of the country are officially in the grip of famine. One quarter of Sudanese have been displaced from their homes.