The hidden figure with close ties to Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein

Her low profile has been maintained, in part, with the help of her lawyer who requested that the Justice Department redact her name in its files. She didn’t allege sexual abuse by Epstein and hasn’t filed claims against his estate; her lawyer asked her name be withheld on the basis that Epstein had introduced her to two professional contacts whom she rebuffed after they sexually propositioned her.While her name is hidden, people familiar with the matter have identified her correspondence and described her interactions with Gates and Epstein. Over time, Walker’s relationship with Gates and his former wife, Melinda French Gates, would become fraught, the documents show. Yet she appeared to be loyal to Epstein, a longtime friend and benefactor, right until his 2019 death.