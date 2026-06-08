It was September 2017, and Dr. Melanie Walker’s work with Bill Gates was coming to an end.
The hidden figure with close ties to Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein
SummaryMelanie Walker was a confidante to Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein. Her lawyer said she was in a “coercive relationship” with Epstein.
It was September 2017, and Dr. Melanie Walker’s work with Bill Gates was coming to an end.
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