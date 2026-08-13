Nvidia may no longer be the hottest artificial-intelligence trade, but Wall Street analysts are still fans. Among dozens of analysts tracked by FactSet, the average price target is $314, about 43% above recent prices around $219, according to consensus estimates.
The hidden red flag in Wall Street’s price targets
SummaryNvidia and other tech stocks have a wide “dispersion” of price targets. Why that could be a problem for investors.
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