The hidden red flag in Wall Street’s price targets

Nvidia may no longer be the hottest artificial-intelligence trade, but Wall Street analysts are still fans. Among dozens of analysts tracked by FactSet, the average price target is $314, about 43% above recent prices around $219, according to consensus estimates.
Nvidia may no longer be the hottest artificial-intelligence trade, but Wall Street analysts are still fans. Among dozens of analysts tracked by FactSet, the average price target is $314, about 43% above recent prices around $219, according to consensus estimates.
But Nvidia’s average price target obscures the fact that there’s wide disagreement on the stock’s fair value, ranging from a low of $180 to a high of $743.
But Nvidia’s average price target obscures the fact that there’s wide disagreement on the stock’s fair value, ranging from a low of $180 to a high of $743.