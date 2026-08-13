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The hidden red flag in Wall Street’s price targets

Elijah Nicholson-Messmer, Barrons
5 min read13 Aug 2026, 04:08 PM IST
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York (AFP)
Summary

Nvidia and other tech stocks have a wide “dispersion” of price targets. Why that could be a problem for investors.

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Nvidia may no longer be the hottest artificial-intelligence trade, but Wall Street analysts are still fans. Among dozens of analysts tracked by FactSet, the average price target is $314, about 43% above recent prices around $219, according to consensus estimates.

Nvidia may no longer be the hottest artificial-intelligence trade, but Wall Street analysts are still fans. Among dozens of analysts tracked by FactSet, the average price target is $314, about 43% above recent prices around $219, according to consensus estimates.

But Nvidia’s average price target obscures the fact that there’s wide disagreement on the stock’s fair value, ranging from a low of $180 to a high of $743.

But Nvidia’s average price target obscures the fact that there’s wide disagreement on the stock’s fair value, ranging from a low of $180 to a high of $743.

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Topics

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HomeGlobalThe hidden red flag in Wall Street’s price targets

The hidden red flag in Wall Street’s price targets

Elijah Nicholson-Messmer, Barrons
5 min read13 Aug 2026, 04:08 PM IST
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York (AFP)
Summary

Nvidia and other tech stocks have a wide “dispersion” of price targets. Why that could be a problem for investors.

Gift this article

Nvidia may no longer be the hottest artificial-intelligence trade, but Wall Street analysts are still fans. Among dozens of analysts tracked by FactSet, the average price target is $314, about 43% above recent prices around $219, according to consensus estimates.

Nvidia may no longer be the hottest artificial-intelligence trade, but Wall Street analysts are still fans. Among dozens of analysts tracked by FactSet, the average price target is $314, about 43% above recent prices around $219, according to consensus estimates.

But Nvidia’s average price target obscures the fact that there’s wide disagreement on the stock’s fair value, ranging from a low of $180 to a high of $743.

But Nvidia’s average price target obscures the fact that there’s wide disagreement on the stock’s fair value, ranging from a low of $180 to a high of $743.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalThe hidden red flag in Wall Street’s price targets
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