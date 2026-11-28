President Trump is increasingly building his second-term legacy on a bet that what is good for artificial-intelligence companies is good for America. Persuading Americans that he is right is shaping up as a challenge.
Trump’s extraordinary push to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia was one of several actions allying him with AI-industry leaders who are building enormous wealth. They face a backlash from voters who are worried that AI will undercut their job prospects and that politicians are giving special deals to themselves and political insiders.