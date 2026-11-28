That public skepticism is compounding Trump’s political headwinds as Congress prepares to investigate the national-security risks of the administration’s interactions with Nvidia, the chip maker that is a pillar of the AI economy. Many Republican lawmakers who have overwhelmingly supported Trump in the past are now saying they plan to press his administration and Nvidia officials on whether they skirted U.S. rules designed to prevent China from obtaining the company’s most sophisticated chips, and on why Trump intervened on Huang’s behalf.