President Trump is increasingly building his second-term legacy on a bet that what is good for artificial-intelligence companies is good for America. Persuading Americans that he is right is shaping up as a challenge.
President Trump is increasingly building his second-term legacy on a bet that what is good for artificial-intelligence companies is good for America. Persuading Americans that he is right is shaping up as a challenge.
Trump’s extraordinary push to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia was one of several actions allying him with AI-industry leaders who are building enormous wealth. They face a backlash from voters who are worried that AI will undercut their job prospects and that politicians are giving special deals to themselves and political insiders.
Trump’s extraordinary push to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia was one of several actions allying him with AI-industry leaders who are building enormous wealth. They face a backlash from voters who are worried that AI will undercut their job prospects and that politicians are giving special deals to themselves and political insiders.
That public skepticism is compounding Trump’s political headwinds as Congress prepares to investigate the national-security risks of the administration’s interactions with Nvidia, the chip maker that is a pillar of the AI economy. Many Republican lawmakers who have overwhelmingly supported Trump in the past are now saying they plan to press his administration and Nvidia officials on whether they skirted U.S. rules designed to prevent China from obtaining the company’s most sophisticated chips, and on why Trump intervened on Huang’s behalf.
“The president has done a pretty lousy job of explaining the potential benefits of this technology for the U.S. economy and national security,” said Scott Lincicome, vice president of economics and trade at the libertarian Cato Institute. As a result, he said, it is harder for Trump to argue that Americans benefit from reinstalling Huang as CEO.
“Rightly or wrongly, it shows a president that cares more about billionaires than average people,” Lincicome said. “People turn on the TV, and Trump is intervening on behalf of his billionaire buddy.”
Because Trump hasn’t persuaded Americans that they will benefit personally from AI technology, voters might see his efforts to help Nvidia as a form of self-dealing, said Douglas Heye, a Republican strategist and former congressional staff member.
“Trump hasn’t put in any work to convince the American people of why this is important,” he said of the advancement of AI technology. “And I don’t think there’s a Republican on Capitol Hill who can tell you what the administration’s AI policy is in any coherent way.”
The party’s losses in the midterms have weakened Trump’s standing, leaving Republicans feeling more free to investigate whether the president’s personal interests have been intertwined with government policy. Trump owns Nvidia stock that at one point in October was worth $83 million. At Huang’s urging, the president approved several deals to send Nvidia chips to China and other countries posing security concerns, and he adopted an AI policy that is friendly to the industry.
Nvidia committed $25 million to the president’s White House ballroom project and gave $1 million to his second inauguration.
Davis Ingle, a White House spokesman, said that the president’s stock-and-bond investments are managed by independent financial institutions. “Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold,” he said.
The Nvidia board fired Huang after he admitted to two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, only to bring him back 11 days later at Trump’s urging. Huang is scheduled to be interviewed by three House committees privately Dec. 1, then in public by the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3.
Conservative commentators see a significant risk to Trump in the hearings.
“This is going to get ugly fast,” said Jesse Waters, a Trump ally, on his Fox News program, where he connected the GOP’s midterm losses to its challenge in the coming hearings.
As a billionaire “chip king,” a Republican donor and admitted adulterer, Huang “isn’t the most sympathetic character for the president’s party to defend,” Waters said. “That’s going to be a hard argument to make on TV for senators who just got their heads kicked in for data centers and the cost of living.”
On his podcast this week, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro warned that the Nvidia matter mixed a set of ingredients that Democrats could make politically toxic: accusations of self-dealing, a weak national-security approach to China and public anxiety over artificial intelligence.
“What if you wrap that all up into a ball and just threw that like a bomb into the middle of the American public discourse?” he asked. “Because that’s what’s about to happen.”
White House officials say that maintaining U.S. leadership on AI will fuel revenue growth, innovation and productivity across the economy. Stocks initially rallied on Trump’s success in persuading the Nvidia board to rehire Huang, which the president has called a vote of confidence in his actions.
“We have record numbers of jobs in construction, because they’re building all of the new plants,” Trump said in a press conference last week, “and we’re going to fight very hard for the data centers.” He promised to impose “tremendous penalties” on companies that build data centers in other countries rather than the U.S.
The midterm elections turned up significant opposition to data centers and anxiety about AI. Democrats such as Sherrod Brown, the party’s Senate nominee in Ohio, won election after making opposition to data centers a prominent part of their campaigns. Voters in 13 states this year sided against data centers in 53 of the 54 ballot measures decided so far, according to a tally by Ballotopedia, an election-tracking site.
A large poll of midterm voters nationally found that 57% believe AI will do more to hurt society than help it, with about 25% saying they saw more benefits than harms. Three-quarters said they would oppose construction of a new data center in their community, according to the poll, called The Voter Poll by SSRS.
On Capitol Hill last week, lawmakers offered little support for Trump’s decision to intervene with Nvidia on Huang’s behalf. One supportive voice came from a Trump ally outside Congress. Dan Bongino, who served for nine months as deputy FBI director in Trump’s current term, said on his podcast that Nvidia was right to rehire Huang, though he knew many in his audience disagreed.
“If Jensen Huang were to leave and take his talents to another company that would benefit a foreign government, folks, we’re going to be screwed,” Bongino said.
Write to Aaron Zitner at aaron.zitner@wsj.com