For decades, the Persian Gulf’s energy map converged on a single chokepoint: the Strait of Hormuz. Now, spurred by the Iran war, the region’s petrostates are rushing to draw new lines to circumvent it.
The Hormuz squeeze is redrawing the oil map for good
SummarySaudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Iraq are pouring money into pipelines, rail and storage to keep oil flowing even when the Strait of Hormuz isn’t.
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