The hottest dating app in China is a park
Hannah Miao , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Oct 2025, 07:47 pm IST
Summary
Retirees roam ’marriage markets’ armed with paper profiles listing their unwed children’s physical traits, finances and requirements; ‘not too chubby’
CHONGQING, China—Every Friday and Saturday morning, hundreds pour into a hilltop park in this southwestern Chinese city looking for love.
