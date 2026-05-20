The Ice-Cold Civil War Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero Drinkers

Meanwhile, Coke Zero, in both taste and theme, more resembles classic Coca-Cola, whose marketing notes have more to do with barbecues, first dates and baseball games. By being zero-calorie without using the word “diet,” Coke Zero has also courted a different set of consumers. “The two-part mythology of Coke Zero is not only to get the men, but it was supposed to be a simulacrum of the full-sugar Coke,” said Pam Geist, a Diet Coke loyalist and the director of brand innovation at ESPN. “It is supposed to have the same mouthfeel as full sugar.”