The Ice-Cold Civil War Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero Drinkers

For decades, Diet Coke has been a durable pop culture icon, as much a symbol of boardroom swashbuckling as high fashion society. Its buzzy 1980s origins featured endorsements from celebrities including Paula Abdul, Whitney Houston and Demi Moore. More recently, limited-edition Diet Coke cans were released to coincide with “The Devil Wears Prada” sequel.
For decades, Diet Coke has been a durable pop culture icon, as much a symbol of boardroom swashbuckling as high fashion society. Its buzzy 1980s origins featured endorsements from celebrities including Paula Abdul, Whitney Houston and Demi Moore. More recently, limited-edition Diet Coke cans were released to coincide with “The Devil Wears Prada” sequel.
The soda is also beloved across generations. It has been given the mantle of “fridge cigarette” by a Gen Z cohort who, according to Cosmopolitan, want to “blow off steam without the actual fumes” and is repped by quintessential baby boomers, including Bill Gates in a TikTok he posted of himself re-creating Warren Buffett’s recipe for Dusty Diet Coke. (That’s a bizarro mix of the soda, vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and malted milk powder.)
The soda is also beloved across generations. It has been given the mantle of “fridge cigarette” by a Gen Z cohort who, according to Cosmopolitan, want to “blow off steam without the actual fumes” and is repped by quintessential baby boomers, including Bill Gates in a TikTok he posted of himself re-creating Warren Buffett’s recipe for Dusty Diet Coke. (That’s a bizarro mix of the soda, vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and malted milk powder.)
As Coke Zero gets bigger, and threatens to dethrone “DC” as the most important diet soda property in the Coca-Cola extended universe, the feud between Diet Coke fans and Coke Zero drinkers is getting pretty fizzy.
“Coke Zero is garbage,” Heather Baharestani, a New York advertising executive and Diet Coke loyalist, explained in a text. “It doesn’t have the refined refreshing taste with a subtle buzz that I get after cracking open a chilled can of Diet Coke.”
Asked if there is any salvation for the world’s Coke Zero drinkers, Jordan Trumble, a Diet Coke acolyte and Episcopal priest in West Virginia, thoughtfully hedged. “I would say that no one is beyond the reach of God’s grace and mercy, but also, I just don’t understand it.”
Defenders of Coke Zero have historically been a lot less loud than the Diet Coke enthusiasts. But as the soda gains in dominance, emboldened Coke Zero drinkers have begun to fire back. “I tried Diet Coke a few times to much disgust,” Christina Ward, a writer, publisher and Coke Zero loyalist based in Milwaukee, wrote in an email. “There is a chemical, metallic taste to it that makes one think it was created in some renegade CIA lab.” After being a Tab obsessive for years before its discontinuation, Ward now carefully rations Coke Zero to avoid drinking three a day.
Ron Zember, a New York-based finance manager and Coke Zero defender, echoed this sentiment. “Diet Coke? Yeah, it tastes terrible. That artificial sweetener and very distinct flavor profile is just not something I’ve ever liked.”
If the blood feud of the 1990s was Coke and Pepsi, the conflict of the 2020s pits two Coke products against each other. This is so much the case that low-calorie consumers may be causing cross-brand defections once deemed unthinkable. “In a pinch, I will drink Pepsi Zero without thinking twice,” Zember explained. Ward added that “I’d rather drink full-sugar, Mexican Coke or, shock, Pepsi Zero, than allow the soulless Frankenstein monster known as Diet Coke to pass my lips.”
The Coca-Cola Company did not deny that there are clear differences among the stalwarts of its diet brands. “Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke attract similar consumer demographics, however, their distinct taste profiles and brand identities result in each brand largely having their own unique loyal consumer base,” a company spokesperson wrote in an email.
In recent years, zero-sugar sodas have reinvigorated a soft drink industry battling against a growing stock of energy drinks, seltzers and better-for-you sodas promising improved gut health, fewer artificial sweeteners and whatever enlightenment accompanies a lot of soluble fiber. Coke Zero has shot to the top of this category despite being 21 years old, in part because of a recipe change in 2017 that further aligned it with the taste of original Coke. (That year, Coke Zero was also formally renamed Coke Zero Sugar.)
Its popularity is visible within the past year alone. Sales by volume of Diet Coke increased by just 1.3% in the first nine months of 2025, according to the industry publication Beverage Digest. Coke Zero grew by 4.8% in that same period—and by 10% in 2024.
“Even though they’re calorically the same thing, there’s a completely different story that’s being told,” said Americus Reed II, a professor of marketing at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. “The associations that grew up around Diet Coke were very much this notion of showing up in the fashion industry, showing up with media and urban professionals and things of that nature, and that’s how it developed its sense of identity.” As a vehicle for jitters, Diet Coke also contains significantly more caffeine than both regular Coca-Cola and Coke Zero.
Meanwhile, Coke Zero, in both taste and theme, more resembles classic Coca-Cola, whose marketing notes have more to do with barbecues, first dates and baseball games. By being zero-calorie without using the word “diet,” Coke Zero has also courted a different set of consumers. “The two-part mythology of Coke Zero is not only to get the men, but it was supposed to be a simulacrum of the full-sugar Coke,” said Pam Geist, a Diet Coke loyalist and the director of brand innovation at ESPN. “It is supposed to have the same mouthfeel as full sugar.”
The bubbling feud between Coca-Cola products could shake Diet Coke’s incumbent status at fountain sodas across the U.S. “It is my biggest pet peeve that restaurants in the U.S. act like Diet Coke is the only option,” Ike Uche, a college administrator in New York, wrote in an email. “I’m convinced 80% of people are just ordering it out of muscle memory at this point and have no idea how much better Coke Zero is.”
The most extreme Diet Coke drinkers—in hypercommitment to their cause—have taken to smuggling personal caches into international markets where Coke Zero has become the default low-calorie soda.
As tensions mount, the big question is whether there is a single nonpartisan soul who can enjoy both sodas in peace. According to its own data, Coca-Cola claims that 10% of its consumers drink both. And yet, even among that very small set, there are still biases.
“DC is and always will be the cream of the crop. It’s utterly class and just delicious,” said Danny Mondello, a Staten Island-born social-media influencer.
“Coke Zero, do I drink them once in a while? Yeah,” he added. “Sometimes you gotta have the number two to prove that the number one is still number one.”