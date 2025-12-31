The incident that prompted Trump to ban Epstein from Mar-a-Lago’s Spa

The relationship between Epstein and Trump, spanning from the 1980s to the early 2000s, has been the focus of intense scrutiny this year. The Justice Department, in response to a law passed by Congress in November, has recently begun releasing thousands of documents from its files on Epstein, some of which reference Trump. Being mentioned in the files isn’t an indicator of wrongdoing. Trump has said he cut ties with Epstein years before Epstein’s 2006 arrest.