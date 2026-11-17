In sad contrast, Mr Trump risks looking like a loser. He calls a trilateral meeting with Mr Putin and Mr Xi a chance to discuss “a lot of things”, including nuclear-arms control and ending the Iran war. He suggests that he would not raise Nvidia, the chipmaker facing probes into alleged smuggling of its products to China. Alas, any attempts to revive arms-control talks with Russia may be doomed by his insistence that China joins in, too. China is rapidly enlarging its nuclear arsenal. But as long as it has fewer warheads than America or Russia, it refuses to engage seriously on disarmament, though in 2024 Mr Xi did talk about AI to President Joe Biden and agree that humans must control nuclear-launch decisions. Mr Trump doubtless wants China and Russia to press Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and abandon its nuclear ambitions. But neither power cares to apply the sort of ferocious pain that could conceivably change the minds of the hard men in Tehran.