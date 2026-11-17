IT IS A curious sort of achievement. President Donald Trump has earned himself a giant place in history, while diminishing the office that he holds. That odd dynamic will be on new display, if, as expected, Mr Trump joins Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin for a three-way meeting on the margins of an APEC leaders’ summit in southern China on November 18th-19th.
The incredible shrinking legacy of Donald J Trump
SummaryPresident Donald Trump has earned himself a giant place in history, while diminishing the office that he holds.
IT IS A curious sort of achievement. President Donald Trump has earned himself a giant place in history, while diminishing the office that he holds. That odd dynamic will be on new display, if, as expected, Mr Trump joins Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin for a three-way meeting on the margins of an APEC leaders’ summit in southern China on November 18th-19th.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More