TOMBEAU BAY, Mauritius—Over centuries, the people of the remote Chagos Archipelago have been battered by forces beyond their control. Slavery. Colonialism. The Cold War.
The Indian Ocean islanders who were pummeled by history—and now by Trump, too
SummaryThe Chagossians thought they had a chance to return home with the U.K.’s deal to hand over their home islands and lease the Diego Garcia military base.
TOMBEAU BAY, Mauritius—Over centuries, the people of the remote Chagos Archipelago have been battered by forces beyond their control. Slavery. Colonialism. The Cold War.
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