The inside story of IBM’s shocking profit warning

IBM’s board was staring down difficult news: The second quarter had been a bust.
Directors had long known that the artificial-intelligence revolution would upend the technology icon’s business, but the pain came sooner than expected, leaving the company with a tough choice, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Board members debated whether to issue a rare warning that bad news was coming or wait for the numbers to hit the tape a week later when executives could discuss them with investors, the people said.
After asking tough questions of CEO Arvind Krishna, the board agreed to take its medicine and disclose the disappointing results in the hopes of winning credibility for transparency. “This quarter we faltered,” Krishna wrote in an investor letter that IBM published hours before markets opened Tuesday.