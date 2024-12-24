The ‘invisible wall’ amplifying China’s population doom loop
Liyan Qi , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Dec 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Summary
- A two-tier system that has long made workers leave children behind in villages is cutting into birthrates.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Even as China’s leaders have looked for ways to lift sagging birthrates, Beijing thought there was one group who would always want to have many children: rural couples.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less