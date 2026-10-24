The iPhone Duo launch kicks off a crucial few weeks for Apple

Apple released its long-awaited foldable iPhone on Friday, kicking off what is bound to be an exciting several weeks for the company as more product launches are expected and earnings are on deck.
Apple released its long-awaited foldable iPhone on Friday, kicking off what is bound to be an exciting several weeks for the company as more product launches are expected and earnings are on deck.
Apple’s iPhone Duo officially became available on Friday after years of customers and analysts waiting for the company to launch its own foldable device. The Duo is Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet, with the 256GB model selling for $1,999 and the 2TB option going for $3,199.
Apple’s iPhone Duo officially became available on Friday after years of customers and analysts waiting for the company to launch its own foldable device. The Duo is Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet, with the 256GB model selling for $1,999 and the 2TB option going for $3,199.
Delivery dates for the iPhone Duo from Apple’s website have been pushed to the end of January. That could signal solid demand, though limited supply may also be contributing to the wait.
“The Duo’s sustained January delivery dates and reported order increase support a constructive early read, though the pace of the production ramp will be key,” Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani wrote on Friday. He rates Apple as Outperform with a $380 price target.
Apple stock was down 0.4% on Friday to $347.01.
Duo started circulating this week after preorders for the device started on Oct. 16. While many reviewers have said they think the physical design of the phone is top-tier, there are still some kinks in the device that were pointed out—including an app optimization issue. Essentially, not all third-party apps have been updated for the new iPhone form factor, so some apps don’t fill up the entire screen.
Apple said in a blog post on Thursday that developers are optimizing their apps for the Duo.
“The response to iPhone Duo from our developer community has been incredible, and we’re inspired by how quickly they’ve embraced its larger display and new ways to interact,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said in the post.
The iPhone Duo’s selfie camera also isn’t at the same level as those on other iPhones, which some reviewers say could be a reason to hold off on switching. But there’s also been praise for the different camera features a foldable form factor offers, like being able to see the photo on one screen while taking a picture with the back camera, something that wasn’t possible on an iPhone before.
Investors will be closely watching for sales data on the Duo in the coming weeks. It’s especially important that the Duo does well as some analysts have reported that wait times—how long a customer has to wait for a product—for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup have been slowing.
The Duo launch also comes just before other important events for Apple.
Bloomberg reported on Monday that the company will unveil its first touch-screen MacBook at its Oct. 28 “Pro and tell” event in Los Angeles. This is another major change to an established product, and something customers have been waiting to see for years. A touchscreen MacBook Pro is likely to carry a hefty price tag, though. On top of the new screen capabilities, high memory costs could put further upward pressure on prices.
Apple also reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Nov. 2. CEO John Ternus will be hosting the earnings call for the first time that day, and that call is likely to include analyst questions about demand for the iPhone 18 Pro and Duo, how memory costs are affecting margins, and how well the new artificial-intelligence-powered Siri is being received by customers.
Apple stock has done well this year ahead of all these important events, with shares up 27%. The stock even closed over a $5 trillion market cap earlier this month, and briefly surpassed Nvidia to become the most highly valued company in the world on Friday. The new product launches and earnings release will test whether the stock’s resilience is sustainable.
Write to Angela Palumbo at angela.palumbo@dowjones.com