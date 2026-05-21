The IPO wave will enshrine the AI gods’ control over the future

SpaceX is using this competition to its advantage. Following a Delaware court decision to void Mr Musk’s Tesla pay package on the grounds of weak board independence (later overturned), he moved SpaceX to Texas and its director-friendly Business Court, later merging xAI into the rocket firm. Furthermore, SpaceX plans to list on Nasdaq, which would enable it to benefit from the exchange’s new “fast entry” rule that allows newly listed large firms to enter the NASDAQ-100 after just 15 trading days, rather than three months. As a result, index funds are legally compelled to buy stock almost immediately, further weakening the leverage of active fund managers to extract governance changes.