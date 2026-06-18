The Iran deal leaves more questions than answers. Why oil prices are falling anyway.

If Iran charges a fee after the first 60 days of toll-free passage following the signing of the memo, “it could indeed impede a full normalization of flows,” RBC Capital Markets’ Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy, wrote in a note earlier this week. While some shippers may be willing to keep paying a fee to access the strait, “we suspect that a number of Western companies will be unwilling to do so,” she added.