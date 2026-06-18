The Iran deal leaves more questions than answers. Why oil prices are falling anyway.

Details of the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran expected to be signed later this wee leaves plenty of room for uncertainty. But oil traders remain optimistic that one way or another, the Strait of Hormuz will reopen and oil will resume its prewar flows.
While oil prices were wavering Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to resume bombing Iran if the deal falls through, both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate are down about 10% since Friday’s close, with both trading below $80 a barrel as of Wednesday afternoon.
The 14-point memo, disclosed by a senior administration official, says that the war will end permanently, the U.S. naval blockade against Iran will be lifted, and shipping traffic will resume to its full capacity within 30 days after the signing. It adds that Iran has pledged that it will never produce nuclear weapons.