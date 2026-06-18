The Iran deal leaves more questions than answers. Why oil prices are falling anyway.

Details of the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran expected to be signed later this wee leaves plenty of room for uncertainty. But oil traders remain optimistic that one way or another, the Strait of Hormuz will reopen and oil will resume its prewar flows.
Details of the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran expected to be signed later this wee leaves plenty of room for uncertainty. But oil traders remain optimistic that one way or another, the Strait of Hormuz will reopen and oil will resume its prewar flows.
While oil prices were wavering Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to resume bombing Iran if the deal falls through, both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate are down about 10% since Friday’s close, with both trading below $80 a barrel as of Wednesday afternoon.
While oil prices were wavering Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to resume bombing Iran if the deal falls through, both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate are down about 10% since Friday’s close, with both trading below $80 a barrel as of Wednesday afternoon.
The 14-point memo, disclosed by a senior administration official, says that the war will end permanently, the U.S. naval blockade against Iran will be lifted, and shipping traffic will resume to its full capacity within 30 days after the signing. It adds that Iran has pledged that it will never produce nuclear weapons.
It confirms a $300 billion investment fund, previously reported by Reuters, “for the rehabilitation and economic development” of Iran. The memo doesn’t list the investors, but Reuters said they include companies based in the U.S., the Gulf Arab states, Asia, South America and Africa, citing an unnamed source.
Lastly, it says that Iran’s frozen assets, estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, will be released and “made fully available” and that sanctions currently imposed against Iran will end.
Oil analysts remains skeptical as to how soon, if ever, shipping will resume through the strait at prewar levels. That’s in part because it is unclear if Iran’s agreement not to charge tolls for 60 days, as stated in the memo, will become permanent.
If Iran charges a fee after the first 60 days of toll-free passage following the signing of the memo, “it could indeed impede a full normalization of flows,” RBC Capital Markets’ Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy, wrote in a note earlier this week. While some shippers may be willing to keep paying a fee to access the strait, “we suspect that a number of Western companies will be unwilling to do so,” she added.
Trump said Monday at the G-7 meeting that, “the strait is going to be open toll-free. And it’s toll-free beyond the 60 days.” When pressed on that detail during a press conference Tuesday, he acknowledged that the extension wasn’t specified in the agreement.
“The thing that’s going to stop them from doing that is common sense,” he said. “We have an understanding of some things that aren’t in writing,” Trump added.
Other questions remain. Lifting U.S. sanctions could prove particularly tough since Congress has “extensive sanctions oversight,” Croft noted. What’s more, Israel may not fully comply with the terms, which could throw the deal off, too.
Such vagaries aren’t reassuring. Saxo Bank’s head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen called the current oil prices below $80 a barrel “an overreaction not supported by current fundamentals and developments.”
For now, oil watchers will have to wait and see what actually happens in the weeks and months ahead.
Write to Anita Hamilton at anita.hamilton@barrons.com